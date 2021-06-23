Add.xyz Trading Down 5.6% This Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $9,136.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00613845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00078423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.