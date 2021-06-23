Aditus (ADI) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Aditus has a total market cap of $104,956.83 and $58,440.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00624198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00078594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039829 BTC.

ADI is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

