ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 619,677 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in ADT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 350,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,466 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 631,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ADT opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

