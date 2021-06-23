Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 696,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,981,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.