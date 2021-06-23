Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE ARE traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,063. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.46. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.