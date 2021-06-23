AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

AVAV opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,832 shares of company stock worth $14,237,410 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

