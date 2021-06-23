Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Cap of $36.18 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $36.18 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00083405 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,814,079 coins and its circulating supply is 338,993,136 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.