Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

Several brokerages have commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

