Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 975,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,923. The company has a market cap of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $79,273. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

