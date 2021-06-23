Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$79.20. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$77.98, with a volume of 664,804 shares traded.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

