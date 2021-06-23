Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.11

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Aion has a market cap of $55.24 million and $3.00 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,541,657 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

