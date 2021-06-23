Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.43.

AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TSE AC opened at C$27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

