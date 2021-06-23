Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Air Transport Services Group worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.60. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

