Airbloc 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,399.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $8,399.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00606790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00078065 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

