Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock remained flat at $$1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

