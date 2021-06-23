Akropolis (AKRO) Hits Market Cap of $52.66 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $52.66 million and $5.68 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

