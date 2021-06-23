Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 91,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,890. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

