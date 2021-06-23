Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.78.

AGI traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.72. 176,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,175. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

