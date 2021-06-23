Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 4 12 0 2.56 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.94, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.13 $850.20 million $3.24 6.12 Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion N/A $271.21 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.22% 137.75% 7.05% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Albertsons Companies pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Sendas Distribuidora on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

