Alchemint Standards Market Capitalization Hits $111,477.70 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $111,477.70 and approximately $19.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00111558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00173092 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.31 or 1.00117188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

