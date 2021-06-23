Alchemix (ALCX) Market Capitalization Tops $86.22 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $86.22 million and $1.54 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $303.96 or 0.00912905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00616908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039687 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

