Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75. 58,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,745,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $13,029,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alcoa by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.