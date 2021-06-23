ALE Property Group Declares Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About ALE Property Group
