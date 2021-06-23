Alexandre Zyngier Sells 600,000 Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Torchlight Energy Resources stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 135,325,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,326,178. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $714.89 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 856.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,485.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 153,462 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,047.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 196,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

