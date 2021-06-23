Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,901,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.