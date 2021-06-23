Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,605 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 9.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $214.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,390,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.