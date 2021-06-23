Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.57.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

