Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.24. Alico shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 75,033 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alico by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

