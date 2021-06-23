All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0193

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $27.81 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00610338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039468 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

