AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.45

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 130332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

