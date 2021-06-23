AllianceBlock Market Capitalization Hits $44.60 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $44.60 million and $1.66 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,306,583 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

