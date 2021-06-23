Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 42,571 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

