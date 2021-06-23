Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 62,012 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,012 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.