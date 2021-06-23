Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Radian Group worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after buying an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,244,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

