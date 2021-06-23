Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

CUBE stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

