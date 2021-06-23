Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 113.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

