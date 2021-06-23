Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 470.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Olin worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Olin stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

