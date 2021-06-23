Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 16,877 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,781 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 236,399 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.