Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Shares of DTE opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

