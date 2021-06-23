Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,251 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Bloom Energy worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 213,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

