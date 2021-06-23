Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 279,794 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of Xerox worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC increased its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Xerox by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $3,544,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE XRX opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

