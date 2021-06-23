Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Macy’s worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.