Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.49 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,239 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.