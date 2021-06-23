Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.65 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,307 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

NYSE:WHR opened at $215.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

