Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,558 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Yamana Gold worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

