Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 846.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,933 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

