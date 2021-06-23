Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,008 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.