Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437,987 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,871 shares of company stock worth $2,684,235. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.