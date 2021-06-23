Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,852 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,567. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

