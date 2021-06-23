Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,876,000 after purchasing an additional 110,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

